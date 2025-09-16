A team in Wakefield District is hot on the trail of off-road bikers involved in anti-social behaviour.

Police across the Wakefield district are hot on the trail of off-road bikers involved in anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the start of the year, the Wakefield Off Road Motorbike Team has taken a new intel-based approach to tackling issues with the illegal and anti-social use of off-road bikes.

This means that rather than primarily responding reactively to call outs to incidents involving off road bikes, the team is putting their resources at key locations at key times of the day based on previous call outs and intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compared to last year, there has been a 20 per cent reduction in reports of anti-social behaviour involving off-road bikes in the district.

Chief Insp Emma Hooks said: “There is a correct time and place for use of off-road bikes but unfortunately, we experience issues with people using these bikes in a way that causes alarm, distress and annoyance to local residents.

“People should be able to use our footpaths and open spaces without fear, and we know how alarming it can be for people to encounter off-road bikers in these spaces.”

In the six months from February to July, there have been 92 vehicles seized, 62, S39 warnings issued, 132 Traffic Offence Reports and 29 instances of people being reported to court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A S39 warning means that if a vehicle is being used in a way that is causing alarm, distress or annoyance, the driver is given a warning and if they use the same vehicle again in an anti-social manner then police can confiscate the vehicle.

The team has increased to having six bikes thanks to recent funding for two more bikes from Vico Homes, who are members of the Wakefield Community Safety Partnership, along with the police.

Chief Insp Hooks said: “Thanks to this funding from Vico Homes, we are able to increase our presence in areas we know are frequented by off road bikers. It is also worth stressing that these bikes are not just used in the vicinity of Vico Homes’ properties but across the district.

“Enforcement plays a part in tackling this issue, but we also want to educate people as well, including parents who may be involved in buying these vehicles. We would encourage people to enjoy this hobby but in a way that doesn’t negatively impact others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Daniel Wilton, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Chair of the Community Safety Partnership, said: “Everyone should feel safe in their local community.

"We won’t tolerate behaviour that has a negative impact on our communities. That’s why we’re working hard with local partners to tackle anti-social behaviour."

You can ride an off-road bike legally, but this must be on private land with the landowner’s permission.

They can also be used on a public highway but must have DVLA registration, road tax, a valid MOT, fitted, working lights and registration plates and the rider must be 17 or over (16 if the vehicle meets the definition of a moped), must hold a valid driving licence, must have valid motor insurance and wear suitable safety equipment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage of the illegal use of off road bikes can be sent to the Force’s online Op Snap Portal here.

Information about illegal off-road riding in communities can be reported on 101 or online via the Live Chat here.