Police chase driver who sped through 30mph zones is jailed

Police spotted 33-year-old James Horsley driving a Ford C-Max which appeared to be racing with a van on Aberford Road, Wakefield, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Officers followed the C-Max as it undertook vehicles on the entry slip road to the M62 at junction 30 for Rothwell/Wakefield, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Horsley left the M62 at junction 31 for Normanton and drove towards Whitwood, Castleford.

Police chased North who was doing up to 70mph in 30mph zones.

He failed to stop for police and a chase started at around 7pm on April 2.

Robert Stevenson, prosecuting, said Horsley ran red traffic lights, drove at more than 70mph in 30mph zones and overtook a lorry which was indicating to turn right.

Mr Stevenson said Horsley slammed on the car's brakes in what police believed to be an attempt to get their car to crash into him.

He drove on to Gilcar Road, which is a dead end, and police boxed him in.

Horsely ran from the car, but was caught by police.

The court heard he had a female passenger in the car.

Horsley, of Henry Street, Wakefield, admitted dangerous driving and being in breach of a suspended sentence order.

He was made subject to the suspended prison sentence on January 26 for offences of battery and breaching a restraining order.

Horsley has previous convictions for failing to stop and drink driving.

Aqsa Hussain, mitigating, said Horsley is remorseful, adding: "He had a panic attack when he realised police were pursuing him."

Miss Hussain said: "He had significant mental health issues where drinking has always been a problem for him and that has been the root of much of his offending."

Jailing Horsley for nine months, Recorder Nicholas Lumley QC told him: "You were fortunate no one was seriously hurt or even worse."