Police chase in Ossett: Three men arrested after car driven wrong way down Ossett Bypass

The car collided with a police vehicle before attempting to make off by driving in the wrong direction of the Ossett Bypass.

Three men have been arrested following a police chase down Ossett Bypass.

The pursuit began after the car failed to stop for officers yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police spotted a Red Vauxhall Astra at the M1/M62 interchange shortly after 5:05pm yesterday (30/9).

“The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a pursuit took place.

“The Astra collided with a police vehicle before attempting to make off by driving in the wrong direction on a dual carriageway.

“Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit then used tactical contact to bring the vehicle to a stop on the Ossett Bypass.”

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, criminal damage, driving while unfit through drugs and driving while disqualified.

A 24-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were also arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft.