Police door-to-door survey uncovers cannabis grow
Police unexpectedly found a cannabis grow while going door-to-door for a survey.
As part of a scheme to find out what issues are affecting residents, officers are visiting thousands of homes to speak with the occupants.
But during a door knock in Ryhill recently, officers found more than they bargained for.
Knocking at one particular address, there was no answer and would have posted a leaflet through the letterbox, but couldn't find one.
The officer then went round the back and was greeted with the strong smell of cannabis.
A police spokesman said: "To the officer's amazement, this led to him locating several mature cannabis plants that were being grown within a makeshift contraption in the rear garden.
Further enquires were then made within the property and a quantity of class A drugs were also located. A male was found inside the house, he admitted to growing and possessing the drugs."
The police said the drugs were seized and the occupant was "dealt with accordingly".