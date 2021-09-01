Police door-to-door survey uncovers cannabis grow

As part of a scheme to find out what issues are affecting residents, officers are visiting thousands of homes to speak with the occupants.

But during a door knock in Ryhill recently, officers found more than they bargained for.

Knocking at one particular address, there was no answer and would have posted a leaflet through the letterbox, but couldn't find one.

Police have been knocking on doors to speak with residents. (library pic)

The officer then went round the back and was greeted with the strong smell of cannabis.

A police spokesman said: "To the officer's amazement, this led to him locating several mature cannabis plants that were being grown within a makeshift contraption in the rear garden.

Further enquires were then made within the property and a quantity of class A drugs were also located. A male was found inside the house, he admitted to growing and possessing the drugs."