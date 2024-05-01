Police hunt flasher after series of indecent exposure incidents in Bretton, Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the past seven months, there have been five reports of indecent exposure in the Bretton area.

An investigation is being carried out by Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, who are keen to speak to any members of the public who have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area.

Detective Inspector Emma Forrester said: “We have received several reports and at this time are keeping an open mind as to whether it is one or more males involved in this concerning behaviour.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of indecent exposure who has not already come forward or anyone who has seen any males acting suspiciously in the area to please report it.

“The information that you have may seem insignificant but could be of great help to our investigation when put together with other victim or witness accounts.

“I would like to reassure the community that we are working with our neighbourhood policing colleagues who are carrying out increased high visibility patrols in the Bretton area to provide reassurance and deter any offenders from committing further offences.”