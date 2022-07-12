Police hunt for two men after violent robbery in Castleford

Wakefield CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of John Bedford, 28, from the Wakefield District.

He is wanted on recall to prison and officers wish to speak with him in connection with a reported robbery offence at Smawthorne Park in Castleford on July 10.

Police also want to speak with Kyle Wales, 30, from Castleford in connection with the same offence.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Wales and John Bedford are wanted by police.

It took place at about 6.30pm, when a male victim was assaulted in the street and had property stolen.

Anyone who has information about the location of either male or has information about the robbery is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing crime number 13220374643.