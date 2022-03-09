Police hunting for 10 men over missile throwing at Leeds United v Manchester United match

Detectives have released CCTV images of ten men they want to identify over missile throwing incidents at Leeds United’s recent game against Manchester United at Elland Road.

Officers from Leeds District CID are currently investigating a number of incidents, including where Manchester United players were targeted with missiles during the match on February 20.

The suspects have been highlighted from CCTV footage covering home fans in the South Stand.

Do you recognise anyone?

A 37-year-old man, from Gomersal, has already been charged with throwing a flare during the game and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on March 23.

Anyone who recognises any of the suspects is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting Operation Branchwood or crime reference 13220103288 and the relevant initial for the suspect via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat