Police in Castleford working ‘tirelessly’ to make shoppers feel safe in town centre, says inspector

Insp Daniel Jones said neighbourhood policing officers are working to identify offenders in order to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Earlier this week, Wakefield Council Leader Denise Jeffery said residents had been too afraid to go shopping in Castleford due to anti-social behaviour and drug taking.

Coun Jeffery also revealed how she had felt frightened during a visit to the town centre earlier this year.

West Yorkshire Police have said they are working tirelessly to ensure shoppers feel safe in Castleford.

Insp Jones, of Wakefield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Wakefield North East NPT are working tirelessly to reduce the amount of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Castleford so that residents and visitors to the area can both feel safe and be safe whilst out in the community.

“We have seen a steady reduction in reported ASB instances since NPT colleagues have carried out a targeted operation on this issue.

“The NPT have been working closely with the Council’s ASB team to identify offenders who meet the threshold for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).”

Castleford traders, pictured in April this year, say they are losing business due to anti-social behaviour.

On Tuesday, Coun Jeffery called for greater police involvement to stamp out the problem and help residents feel safer.

She said: “The council doesn’t control the police.

“I wish we did in some ways so we could direct operations where they are needed.

“What concerns me is that there is so much investment coming into Castleford.

“So we have to tackle it, and we have to tackle it together.

“Please be assured we are dealing with it and pulling together to try to resolve this.”

Insp Jones’ statement added: “Officers aim to have a police presence in Castleford town centre both throughout the day and the evening and work alongside street marshals and business owners through the Shop Watch scheme.

“We have multi-agency work ongoing which directly targets ASB, and we will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

“If there are any concerns from the public around anti-social behaviour within Castleford it is important that this is reported so that we can take the appropriate action with these offenders and continue to drive a decrease in ASB instances within the area.”