News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Wakefield teen who was last seen at bus station on Monday

West Yorkshire Police are growing “increasing concerned” for a Wakefield teen who was last seen on Monday (May 22).
By Shawna Healey
Published 26th May 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:30 BST

Leon Stead, 16, was last spotted at Wakefield Bus Station on Monday, May 22 and has not been seen since.

He is described as a white male, of a slim to medium build, around 6ft 2in tall with a shaved head.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leon has links to Bradford and Manchester and uses public transport, mainly buses, when travelling.

Leon has links to Manchester and Bradford.Leon has links to Manchester and Bradford.
Leon has links to Manchester and Bradford.
Most Popular

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Leon’s welfare.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 2072 of 22/5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Here are 14 of the best Chinese takeaways across the Wakefield district
Leon Stead, 16, was last seen at Wakefield bus station on Monday, May 22.Leon Stead, 16, was last seen at Wakefield bus station on Monday, May 22.
Leon Stead, 16, was last seen at Wakefield bus station on Monday, May 22.