Leon Stead, 16, was last spotted at Wakefield Bus Station on Monday, May 22 and has not been seen since.

He is described as a white male, of a slim to medium build, around 6ft 2in tall with a shaved head.

Leon has links to Bradford and Manchester and uses public transport, mainly buses, when travelling.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Leon’s welfare.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 2072 of 22/5.

