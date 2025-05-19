Police investigating burglaries at Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease

By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th May 2025, 20:00 BST
Police are investigating two burglaries at the construction site of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

A call was received at 11.37pm on Friday, May 16, reporting an ongoing burglary at the construction site.

Officers attended and searched the area where items including tools and a rucksack were located and seized.

Further enquiries have established that a burglary also took place at the site in the early hours of Wednesday morning last week in which a quantity of copper was stolen.

Construction of the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) at Seacroft Hospital (pictured in 2024) is due to be completed this summer.placeholder image
Inspector Carl Robinson said: “We are actively pursuing lines of inquiry in relation to these burglaries, which have quite understandably struck a chord with people in the community.

“I would urge anyone with information about either incident to contact us.”

The Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team is appealing for anyone with information about the incidents or anyone who has seen or heard anything that could assist the ongoing investigation to West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online here.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

