Police investigating report of a serious sexual assault in Castleford
A police investigation is underway after a report of a serious sexual assault in Castleford in the early hours of yesterday morning.
A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said they received an allegation of a sexual assault on a woman in Castleford in the early hours of Sunday, June 2.
The investigation is in its early stages with significant enquiries being carried out to understand the circumstances of what has taken place.
A police scene has been in place on Poplar Avenue.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Wakefield Safeguarding Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240295223.