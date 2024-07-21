Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a serious assault which took place in Featherstone in the early hours of Saturday morning have issued an urgent appeal for a key witness to come forward.

Police have issued an image of the man they would like to make contact with following the incident which took place at the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road at around 1am on Saturday.

Two men remain in hospital with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a machete following the incident.

One of the men is described as having a critical head injury.

Detective Inspector David Greenwood of Wakefield CID said: “We are urgently seeing the assistance of this key witness who was seen in the vicinity of the Gulf petrol station at the time of the incident.

“If you are this witness or know him or where he can be contacted, I would urge you to please come forward. This individual may hold crucial information that could significantly aid our investigation.”

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240391740.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.