Police are investigating following a serious sexual assault in Castleford.

The assault is reported to have taken place sometime around 9.30pm to 10pm on Friday, July 5.

The incident was reported to the police yesterday (Monday).

The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Enquiries are in their early stages.

