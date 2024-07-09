Police investigating serious sexual assault in Castleford park
Police are investigating following a serious sexual assault in Castleford.
The assault is reported to have taken place sometime around 9.30pm to 10pm on Friday, July 5.
The incident was reported to the police yesterday (Monday).
The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
Enquiries are in their early stages.
If anyone has any information that they believe could help the police investigation they are asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240367642.