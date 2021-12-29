Police investigation after man found with injuries in Wakefield city centre

Police were called by the ambulance service to The Springs.

Police were called by the ambulance service to The Springs, Wakefield, at about 1.46pm on Christmas Eve to a report of a man seen in a bus shelter with injuries.

The male, who was in his 40’s was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for an injury which is not life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing by Wakefield CID to determine the circumstances of how he came to be injured.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as white, clean shaven and slim, wearing green jogging bottoms and a grey jacket.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the city centre prior to 1.30pm or have information about how he sustained his injury is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0788 of December 24.