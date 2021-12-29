Police investigation after man found with injuries in Wakefield city centre
Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found with a facial injury in Wakefield City Centre.
Police were called by the ambulance service to The Springs, Wakefield, at about 1.46pm on Christmas Eve to a report of a man seen in a bus shelter with injuries.
The male, who was in his 40’s was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for an injury which is not life threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing by Wakefield CID to determine the circumstances of how he came to be injured.
He is described as white, clean shaven and slim, wearing green jogging bottoms and a grey jacket.
Anyone who may have seen the man in the city centre prior to 1.30pm or have information about how he sustained his injury is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0788 of December 24.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.