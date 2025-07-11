Police investigation after shots fired on Normanton street

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after shot were fired on a Normanton street in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at around 12.30am on Crossley Street when a firearm was discharged, causing damage to two caravans.

Nobody was injured.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident and are appealing for the public’s help in relation to the matter.

Detective Inspector Hannah Dixon of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “The criminal use of firearms on our streets will not be tolerated.

"I would like to reassure the community that we take these incidents very seriously.

“This was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the wider public.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who may have ring doorbell or dash cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or use the Live Chat quoting log 46 of 11 July.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111