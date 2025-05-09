Police issue CCTV images of pair wanted in connection with Wakefield assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued images of two males they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Wakefield.

It happened in Mulberry Way, close to Westgate railway station at about 10.30pm on Thursday, April 17.

A man in his 40s received treatment at hospital for minor injuries.

If you recognise either of these males, who are described as being of slim build, then please contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13250217127.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.