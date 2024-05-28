Police launch appeal after 'masked men' attack car in Lupset

By Kara McKune
Published 28th May 2024, 12:35 BST
Police have launched an information appeal after a car and house were both damaged by ‘masked men’ in Lupset.

Police were called to Hall Road, in Wakefield, at 11.50am on yesterday (May 27) following reports of the men damaging a car.

"The suspects also caused damage to windows at a property before making off."

Police were called to Hall Road, in Lupset, yesterday.

A number of active enquiries are ongoing by Wakefield CID, and anyone who saw or has footage of or information about the incident is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101.”

Information can also be given on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat and reports should reference crime number 13240284341.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.