Police have launched an information appeal after a car and house were both damaged by ‘masked men’ in Lupset.

Police were called to Hall Road, in Wakefield, at 11.50am on yesterday (May 27) following reports of the men damaging a car.

A spokesperson fro West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Hall Road, Wakefield at 11.50am on Monday May 27 to a report masked men had caused damage to a parked car on Hall Road, Wakefield.

"The suspects also caused damage to windows at a property before making off."

A number of active enquiries are ongoing by Wakefield CID, and anyone who saw or has footage of or information about the incident is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101.”

Information can also be given on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat and reports should reference crime number 13240284341.