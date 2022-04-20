Police launch week of action to curb antisocial behaviour in Castleford

Traders told the Express they were losing custom as street drinkers were intimidating members of the public and swearing and fighting among themselves.

A variety of police departments are involved in a week of action which began two days ago, including the Wakefield North East Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Neighbourhood Impact Team, Catch & Convict Team and Roads Policing Unit; as well as local councillors and other representatives from Wakefield Council and Wakefield Fire and Rescue Service.

Sergeant Nick Rushton, of Castleford NPT, said: “We are aware that there have been concerns raised by local residents and business owners about issues with street drinkers and other anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Castleford NPT and partner agencies at Junction 32 retail park. From left PCSO Sarah Waites, crime prevention officer Mark Isherwood and Julie New and Lisa Ement from victim support.

“A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) has been in place since November 2020 which prevents people from drinking alcohol or using other intoxicating substances within a set area in the town centre.

“Since then over 200 containers of alcohol have been confiscated and a number of fixed penalty notices have been issued, but we appreciate people still feel that street drinking continues to blight the area.”

Sgt Rushton said that as well as increased police activity in the town, officers are ensuring compliance with the PSPO as well as taking proactive action against those in involved in the production and supply of drugs and putting increased resources in to locating and arresting wanted offenders in the town.

He added: “It will give us the opportunity to work with partners and the wider community to really understand the issues that people are experiencing in the town centre and look at what needs to be done to divert offenders away from this nuisance and, at times, intimidating behaviour.

“This is not a case of us focusing on Castleford for a week and then moving on. We recognise the very real concerns that people have and are committed to working with partners to make sure that people feel safe in the town centre.