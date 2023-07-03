News you can trust since 1852
Police release image appeal after collision in South Kirkby left woman 'seriously injured'

Police investigating a collision in South Kirkby which left a woman seriously injured have released an image of a man they would like to identify and speak to.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 08:31 BST

The collision occurred at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate shortly before 11am on Wednesday, June 28, and resulted in the driver of the other vehicle suffering serious injuries.

The incident happened at 10:53am when a a black Audi RS3 car failed to stop for police in Common Road, and collided with a Vauxhall Corsa almost immediately afterwards at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate.

A male fled the Audi.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify and speak to.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any other information which could assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230358691.

The collision occured last Wednesday (June 28) at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate.The collision occured last Wednesday (June 28) at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate.
