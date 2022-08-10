Police release images of man wanted in connection with serious assault at Wakefield pub

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in the Talbot & Falcon at around 11.30pm on June 18.

A 30-year-old man suffered serious leg injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Do you recognise this man?

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crime reference is 13220330529.