Police release images of man wanted in connection with serious assault at Wakefield pub

The incident occurred in the Talbot & Falcon at around 11.30pm on June 18.
A 30-year-old man suffered serious leg injuries in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13220330529.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.