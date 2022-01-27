Police search for burglar wanted on recall to prison believed to be living in Wakefield

Jonathan Cahill is wanted on recall to prison.

Cahill, 37, was released from prison last September after serving part of a sentence for burglary.

He is believed to have breached the terms of his release and has now been recalled to prison.

Officers are continuing enquiries to locate Cahill, who is described as being of medium build and approximately six feet tall.

He is believed to be currently residing in Wakefield.

Anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or by using the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.