Police searches ongoing at two sites on Broad Cut Road in Wakefield
Police searches are ongoing at two sites in Wakefield after warrants were executed by officers under the Firearms Act.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Warrants were executed yesterday (Friday, 7 March) under the Firearms Act at two sites on Broad Cut Road, Calder Vale, Wakefield.
“A scene is in place while a search operation is carried out at the location.
"It is anticipated that there will be a police presence in the area for a number of days and we will be working to ensure that any disruption to the public is kept to a minimum.”