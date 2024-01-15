Police searching for missing Bradford teenager who disappeared two weeks ago but has been spotted in Wakefield
Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who could be in Wakefield.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leon Stead, 16 was reported missing on December 30 from the Bradford West area.
He was last seen at Bradford Interchange on January 4 with a possible sighting in Wakefield a few days later.
He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.
Police are concerned for his welfare and would appeal to anyone who has seen him to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 or via the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log two of December 30.