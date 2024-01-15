Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who could be in Wakefield.

Leon Stead, 16 was reported missing on December 30 from the Bradford West area.

He was last seen at Bradford Interchange on January 4 with a possible sighting in Wakefield a few days later.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.

Police are concerned for his welfare and would appeal to anyone who has seen him to come forward.