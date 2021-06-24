Police seek man with links to Wakefield wanted on recall to prison
Police in West Yorkshire are asking for help in tracking down a man who is wanted on recall to prison - and has links to Wakefield.
Ashton Bryan-Boyd, 31, of Grange Avenue, Chapeltown, is wanted for breaching the terms of his license after he was sentenced for conspiracy to supply heroin.
He is also wanted in connection with a report of theft of a motor vehicle and harassment.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Bryan-Boyd recently, or know where he may be staying.
He has links to Leeds, but also has connections to Wakefield.
Anyone with information that can assist police with their enquiries to locate Bryan-Boyd is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference number 13200564581.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers via their website Cimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111.