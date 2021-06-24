Police seek man with links to Wakefield wanted on recall to prison

Ashton Bryan-Boyd, 31, of Grange Avenue, Chapeltown, is wanted for breaching the terms of his license after he was sentenced for conspiracy to supply heroin.

He is also wanted in connection with a report of theft of a motor vehicle and harassment.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Bryan-Boyd recently, or know where he may be staying.

Ashton Bryan-Boyd, 31, of Grange Avenue, Chapeltown, is wanted for breaching the terms of his license after he was sentenced for conspiracy to supply heroin. He is known to have links to the Wakefield area. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

He has links to Leeds, but also has connections to Wakefield.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their enquiries to locate Bryan-Boyd is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference number 13200564581.