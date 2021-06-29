West Yorkshire Police said the e-fit images were of two women they would like to talk to after a distraction burglary and attempted distraction burglaries in Kinsley, Pontefract.

Officers are appealing for information following the incidents on Fitzwilliam Street in the village shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, June 9.

The two approached a home on the street claiming to be charity workers, before one of them claimed to be pregnant and asked to use the toilet.

Police investigating a distraction burglary in which cash and bank cards were stolen from a Pontefract home have released images of two women they would like to speak to. Photos: West Yorkshire Police

She was granted access to the house, and money and bank cards were taken.

The same women later gained access to a second home, but nothing was taken. They were then refused entry into a third property.

The first woman is described as 5ft 6ins tall, in her mid to late 20s, of slim build, with very dark hair in a ponytail and a gaunt face. She appeared to be about six months pregnant.

The second woman is described as 5ft 2ins tall, in her late 20s, with dark hair tied back, with a chubby build and chubby face.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images or has any information about the incidents is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online via the 101 LiveChat, quoting incident reference 13210287897.