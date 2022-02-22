Agbrigg Off-Licence may lose its right to sell alcohol over the claims.

Officers found 22 packs of illicit cigarettes at the corner shop, on Agbrigg Road, in October, according to licensing papers published on Wakefield Council's website.

Two packs of rolling tobacco were also allegedly discovered at the premises, whose named licence holder is Khalil Mohammed Mustafa.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, on Agbrigg Road.

Police have requested Wakefield Council strip the store of its alcohol licence, with a hearing due to decide the matter next month.

Officers' written request detailing the allegations said: "On October 21, 2021 a police investigation commenced in relation to the premises for the sale of smuggled goods, namely illicit/counterfeit cigarettes, this was following a failed test purchase by partner agencies.

"Police, Trading Standards and Wakefield Council enforcement (officers) made a follow-up visit and seized a further amount of counterfeit cigarettes, along with the premises hard drive under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act."

Police added that subsequent checks revealed the shop had no designated premises supervisor (DPS), with day-to-day responsibility for running the business, in place.

The sale of counterfeit cigarettes, which are typically bought for half the the price of regulation tobacco products, costs the taxpayer millions every year

That's a legal requirement for all shops with an alcohol licence.

The written submission from the police added: "CCTV has also been seized from the hard drive, which shows cameras being adjusted to disguise the illegal activity taking place."

Wakefield Council's own enforcement team have backed the police's version of events.

In his written submission, licensing enforcement officer Paul Dean said: "The named premises holder, Mr Khalil Mohammed Mustafa is responsible, not only for the requirement, to operate lawfully under the licensing act, but also has to take full responsibility for the items found and sold in his shop, which he has clear control of."

Mr Dean also said Mr Mustafa had recently been fined £100 by the council after failing to "provide details of how he disposes of his trade waste."

The hearing is scheduled to take place on March 8, where a panel of three councillors will decide what action, if any, should be taken.