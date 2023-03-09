An estimated £500,000 of cannabis was seized from the properties which were all concentrated within four streets close to each other in the South Kirkby area.

This included 374 cannabis plants and over 27 kilos of prepared cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also seized 185g of cocaine and a range of Class C controlled medications. A lock knife and £1,200 in cash, which was found hidden in an air vent, were also seized.

An estimated £500,000 of cannabis was seized from the properties which were all concentrated within four streets close to each other in the South Kirby area.

Eight menwere arrested on suspicion of drugs and other offences. They were released on bail pending further enquiries.

A vulnerable female, believed to be a victim of cuckooing, was also safeguarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chief Inspector Phil Jackson of West Yorkshire Police's Wakefield District said: “West Yorkshire Police is committed to combating drugs and targeting the organised criminals who exploit the vulnerable in order to profit from their miserable trade.”

“Protecting our communities is a priority for us and I would like to thank the community as the intelligence they provide is key to police taking appropriate action.”

Eight menwere arrested on suspicion of drugs and other offences. They were released on bail pending further enquiries.