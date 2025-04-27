Police share warning following increase of vehicle crime at Newmillerdam Country Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are warning motorists who visit Newmillerdam Country Park to be more vigilant when leaving their vehicles.

The Wakefield West policing team have shared a warning to drivers in the area to be “more careful”.

Crimes on the rise include the theft of vehicles, the theft of items inside vehicles and also damage caused to them.

Posting to social media, the policing team said: “We have seen an increase in vehicle crime at Newmillerdam Country Park, Wakefield.

"Cars parked in the public car park and the lay-by on Barnsley Road, have been targeted recently.

“Please take care when leaving your vehicle; before walking away, remember to check that there are no valuables on display, the windows are fully closed and the vehicle is locked.”

Data from Plumpot shows that the number of vehicular crimes across the district as a whole has increased by 2.1% when compared year-over-year in the period of March 2024 to February 2025

Vehicle crime prevention advice can be found via: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/advice/vehicle-crime