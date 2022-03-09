Police want to speak to this woman in connection with Wakefield robbery
Police investigating a robbery in Wakefield are wanting to speak to Maradia Dragusin in connection with the offence.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:00 pm
Officers would also like to speak to the 24-year-old Maradia Dragusin about burglaries in Bradford and Leeds, as well as an attempt burglary in Wakefield.
Numerous enquiries have been carried out to locate Dragusin, who also has links to Birmingham and London.
Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or via the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.