Police want to speak to this woman in connection with Wakefield robbery

Police investigating a robbery in Wakefield are wanting to speak to Maradia Dragusin in connection with the offence.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:00 pm
Maradia Dragusin

Officers would also like to speak to the 24-year-old Maradia Dragusin about burglaries in Bradford and Leeds, as well as an attempt burglary in Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Numerous enquiries have been carried out to locate Dragusin, who also has links to Birmingham and London.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or via the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.