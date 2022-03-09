Police want to speak to this woman in connection with Wakefield robbery

Maradia Dragusin

Officers would also like to speak to the 24-year-old Maradia Dragusin about burglaries in Bradford and Leeds, as well as an attempt burglary in Wakefield.

Numerous enquiries have been carried out to locate Dragusin, who also has links to Birmingham and London.