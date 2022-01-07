Police warn for vigilance after spate of attempted car break-ins Horbury and Pontefract

Wakefield Police are urging car owners to be vigilant after a number of attempted car break-ins across the district.

Police say they have been made aware of a number of incidents across the Wakefield district, in particular Horbury and Pontefract - the Limetrees, Hazel Grove and Sycamore Court, involving suspects trying car door handles.

Officers are asking for any CCTV footage of this type of incident to be reported to them via 101.

They are reminding car owners to make sure their vehicles are locked and secure when left.

Do not leave items and valuables on display - take everything with you.