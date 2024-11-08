Police warn of THREE parking scams circulating across the Wakefield district

West Yorkshire Police are warning motorists of THREE parking scams currently circulating across the Wakefield district.

One involves a fake QR code which is stuck over the top of the QR code on parking information signs, which, as a result, Wakefield Council have now replaced all their signs, and the current ones do not contain a QR code.

There is another scam where the customer searches online for MiPermit and they click on a fake link.

The third is where people have received a text that says you have an outstanding PCN with a link that takes a payment.

Fake Text message SMS scam. Photo: panuwat - stock.adobe.com | panuwat - stock.adobe.com

Officers are urging people to learn the signs of a copycat website:

1. Check the URL - if it doesn't begin with 'https' or is different to what you're expecting, then don't visit it.

2. Check for slight changes in the website address - scammers will often mimic an official website address, hoping you won't spot a small typo or slight change to the address.

3. How did you find the website? If you were directed to it from a message or online advert, you should question it.

4. Read the pages on the website - it may say that it’s not officially affiliated with the actual organisation.

5. If you receive an unexpected text message, don't be tempted to click on any links or follow instructions to log into any accounts. Do not make any payment or provide your bank details. Please delete the text message.

People can report scam websites to the National Cyber Security Centre here and report any scam activity to Action Fraud here.

Anyone who loses money to a scam, should contact their bank immediately using the number on the back of their card.

If people are ever unsure if a message, email or letter from the council is genuine, they can check by calling Wakefield Council contact centre on 0345 8 506 506.