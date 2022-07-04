Police warning after steering wheel thefts from from cars in Castleford

The vehicles targeted were BMWs with the most recent one taking place on Carr Lane from a 21 plate X3.

Police say this is a new crime trend in the Wakefield district and they are wanting to raise awareness and offer advice to try and prevent this type of crime.

Open source research shows that thieves mainly target the M Sport models, for their steering wheels, due to the current high resale value.

Police are urging car owners to be on their guard after reports of steering wheel thefts in Castleford.

These steering wheels are sportier and smaller than standard. They are also stolen for the airbags and the resale value of them as they can cost up to £2,500 to replace.

How can this be prevented?

If you have a garage use it. Lock your vehicle in the garage, out of sight.

A steering wheel lock - It’s a visual deterrent that adds an extra layer of security. Look for locks that are Sold Secure tested or Secured by Design (SBD) approved. Some locks have added alarms.

Park in a safe, well lit area.

If you have CCTV or a video doorbell make sure it covers your vehicle on the driveway. Most of these work on motion detection and alerts can be sent to your mobile phone to alert you of motion.

Double check that your vehicle is locked.