Pontefract man wanted in connection with burglary and criminal damage
Wakefield Police are appealing for information to trace Euan Mears who is wanted by officers.
Wakefield Police want to speak with the 22-year-old Upton man in connection with burglary and criminal damage offences.
A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate Euan Mears regarding the offences which took place in 2022 in the Wakefield District.
Anyone who has seen Euan Mears or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13220042712.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat using the same reference number or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.