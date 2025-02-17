Pontefract man wanted on suspicion of serious assault and causing 'unnecessary suffering' to dog

Mark Thomas, 28, is believed to be in the Wakefield area.

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate a man from Pontefract who is wanted over a serious assault.

Mark Thomas, 28, is also wanted on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog during the same incident which happened last Friday (February 14).

Thomas is believed to be in the Wakefield area and extensive enquiries are being carried out to locate him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit via 999 quoting reference 13250088231.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.