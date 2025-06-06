Pontefract mum's plea to help hardworking son whose van was stolen

A mum has launched an appeal to help her son and his family whose van was was stolen avoid ‘financial ruin’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angie Chambers’ son Chris, from Pontefract, van and tools were stolen as he was heading out to work.

She said: “All his life he has worked so hard to build a future and provide for his family which now includes our grandson aged three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ten minutes before leaving for work, someone stole his works vehicle fully loaded with his life's worth of tools.

CCTV of the stolen van

“He is a HGV mechanic and can't work without them.

"We suspect that they were only interested in taking the vehicle but, having only just started a new job, he is now left with a very uncertain future and unfortunately not in a position to replace the tools quickly in order to keep the wages coming in.

"Thanks to these people who destroy people without a second thought, he now faces difficult times ahead and financial ruin.

"As a family, we will pull together to raise as much as we can but we have no choice but to extend out to anyone who understands hardship and can help in any way they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This process is not something we have needed to do before but it's the only way we know right now on a day that has turned out to be a nightmare.

"A massive thank you to anyone who can help.”

The appeal for Chris, 31, has currently raised £420.

People commented messages of support on the GoFundMe appeal.

Gaynor Thorpe said: “Sorry this has happened Chris. I hope you get back on your feet soon and justice is served.”

Chris Burles said: “So very sorry this has happened to you. We hope that they get the blighters. Bless you.”

Angie provided an update on the page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "We would be so grateful to anyone who is taking the time to read this who can donate just £1, or whatever amount you can spare, and share the post in order to help Chris to rebuild his future during this extremely difficult and uncertain time. Thank you so much.”

Search “Go Fund Me My son's whole livlihood stolen in 8 seconds” to donate or click here.