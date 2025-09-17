The former director of a scaffolding company must repay £115,000 fraudulently obtained Covid funds or face time in jail.

Mark Degnan, aged 56 and of Wellhams Road, Pontefract, received a two-year suspended sentence in January this year and has since repaid £55,608.

He must repay the remaining £59,578 within six months or face one year in jail.

Degnan fraudulently secured two £50,000 Bounce Back Loans in 2020 for his company – MBL Scaffolding Services Ltd – when businesses were only entitled to one loan.

The loans were part of a scheme set up in 2020 to help small and medium-sized businesses affected by Covid borrow up to a quarter of their annual turnover, up to a maximum amount of £50,000, at a low interest rate.

In fraudulent applications to separate banks in May and July 2020, Degnan claimed his company’s turnover was £500,000.

The applications were made despite dormant company accounts being filed for 2019.

Degnan’s company’s turnover in 2019 was closer to £162,000, investigators found, making it ineligible for the full amount.

On top of his two-year suspended sentence, Degnan was also disqualified as a company director for five years and ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, September 15, where he was ordered to repay the remaining money within six months.

The £115,000 Degnan must repay includes the fraudulently obtained loans in full, plus interest.

Alexander Grierson, Head of Asset Recovery at the Insolvency Service, said: "Mark Degnan cynically exploited a scheme designed to help small businesses during the pandemic by exaggerating his company's turnover and obtaining two loans when companies were only allowed one.

“Securing this confiscation order is important as it means Degnan must pay all the money back plus interest or go to jail.

“The Insolvency Service remains committed to pursuing fraudsters who abused the Bounce Back Loan Scheme and will continue to use all available powers to ensure criminals do not financially benefit from their illegal activities."

The Insolvency Service is an executive agency, sponsored by the Department for Business and Trade.

More information about the agency can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/insolvency-service/about