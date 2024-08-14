Kenzie Roughley, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to charges of violent disorder. He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 9 and was sentenced to two years and four months in prison

A Pontefract teenager who took part in violent disorder outside the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers, Rotherham, earlier this month has been jailed.

18-year-old Kenzie Roughley, of Barnsley Road, pleaded guilty to charges of violent disorder when he appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 9.

South Yorkshire Police said a parked police CCTV van was violently rocked during the disorder on Sunday, August 4, and a PCSO – who was inside the back of the van – “had no choice but to jump into the driver’s seat and flee for his own and others’ safety”.

Footage showed Roughley wearing a black hooded jacket kicking and punching the van, and South Yorkshire Police said forensic testing close to the area was a match for his fingerprints.

Roughley was arrested and charged, and started his prison sentence less than a week after the incident. He was sentenced to two years and four months in jail.

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Rick Alton said: “The abhorrent violence and abuse officers were faced with was disgraceful.

“Over 60 police officers were injured, alongside four of our dogs and a horse, all aired on social media and screens for everyone, including our officers’ loved ones, to see, who would have no doubt been extremely worried.

“We are continuing to come after those involved; you will be arrested, you will be put in front of a judge and you will be punished.

“I hope today’s first sentencing, the first of many, shows those across the county the behaviour we have witnessed will not be tolerated.”