Predatory Leeds priest convicted of 11 new sex-abuse charges against boys in his care

A convicted priest who abused boys under his care dating back decades has been convicted of 11 new counts.

Father Patrick Smythe, who is already behind bars for a catalogue of abuse against youngsters, was brought back to Leeds Crown Court last week for a trial after four new victims came forward.

They were abused on camping and swimming trips in the 1970s and 80s.

The 81-year-old claimed the new victims had simply concocted their stories after hearing about his previous trial. But a jury this week disbelieved him and found him guilty of all 11 new allegations of indecent assault.

Patrick Smythe (pictured) was convicted of abusing another four boys during the 1970s and 80s while he worked under the Diocese of Leeds, based at Hinsley Hall in Headingley (pictured). (photos by WYP / National World). | WYP / National World

He will now be sentenced next Thursday, November 7.

Smythe, formerly of Manor Square, Otley, had worked under the Diocese of Leeds and was in frequent contact with young boys across West Yorkshire.

He was jailed in 2022 for seven-and-a-half years having been found guilty of six counts of indecent assault and one of attempted indecent assault. There were six victims, with one describing Smythe as a “beast”.

The four latest victims were alerted to Smythe’s incarceration and decided to step forward.

The first victim, who was 12 or 13 at the time, was abused by Smythe on trips away. He masturbated the boy and forced the youngster to masturbate him. He claims Smythe also rubbed his penis up against the boy when they were swimming in a river.

Another man claims Smythe touched his penis while they were in the swimming bath.

The third said he was on a camping trip when he woke to find Smythe touching the boy’s penis. He confronted him and Smythe apologised.

The fourth alleged victim said he was about nine-years-old when Smythe cornered him, put one hand over his mouth and the other into the boys underwear. Smythe then callously “told him to clean himself up”. The boy ran out and cried.