Prisoner with ties to Wakefield escapes custody
Police in the south of England have appeared to find a man who has escaped from prison and could be in the Wakefield area.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in tracing Jason Milner who absconded from HMP Springhill today, January 13
The 34-years-old is approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build with brown eyes and brown hair.
He speaks in a Yorkshire accent and is believed to frequent Wakefield.
Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone, based at Aylesbury police station in Buckinghamshire, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Milner.
“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.
“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43220017152.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”