Prisoner with ties to Wakefield escapes custody

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help in tracing Jason Milner who absconded from HMP Springhill today, January 13

The 34-years-old is approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build with brown eyes and brown hair.

He speaks in a Yorkshire accent and is believed to frequent Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milner could be in the district.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone, based at Aylesbury police station in Buckinghamshire, said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Milner.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43220017152.