Prolific pervert banned from city is returned to jail

Mohammed Shazed Yaseen must sign the sex offenders register for life and is banned from Wakefield city centre through a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

He was jailed for 52 weeks in December for exposing himself on Kirkgate, and after being released at the mandatory half-way stage in June, was moved into the Citilodge Hotel on Lower Warrengate, Leeds Crown Court was told.

But the 49-year-old was then moved to the Featherstone Hotel on Station Lane in Featherstone after just one day, but failed to correctly inform the police which put him in breach of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Yaseen remains banned from Wakefield city centre.

He told them he had no fixed address, prosecutor Nathan Davis said.

Then on the evening of June 16 this year, Yaseen was spotted by two PCSOs in Wakefield city centre drinking alcohol from an open container, putting him in breach of his CBO.

He was arrested and interviewed where he admitted the breach, saying he was an alcoholic, but claimed he thought his CBO had expired.

He was given the five-year CBO in 2017 in a bid to keep him out of the city centre.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he admitted breaching the CBO, and the terms of his licence by failing to inform of a change of address.

Mitigating, Anthony Sugare said that Yaseen became confused over his address and despite admitting the breach, claimed it was an honest mistake.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC jailed him for four months and said: "They were both deliberate breaches but in each case no significant harm was done.

"The aggravating feature here is your record."

Yaseen's record of indecent exposure dates back to 2004.

Among his offences, he was jailed for 24 weeks in 2017 for indecently exposing himself, and admitted masturbating in public view at Wakefield Cathedral in August 2019.

Yaseen was captured on CCTV urinating against the Northgate building, and then started to perform a solo sex act in full view of three horrified members of the public.