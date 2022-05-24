£1 million cannabis farm uncovered by Wakefield police

Officers from Wakefield West and Rural Neighbourhood Police Teams were involved in the dismantling of the large-scale operation which had been discovered on the outskirts of Wakefield city centre.

The call to police initially came in from a local resident as a report of a suspected burglary at an empty property.

Attending officers located the farm on Tuesday, May 17, on South Parade. Various reports suggest there were between 650 and 1,400 plants.

The crop had a potential street value of £1 million.

An investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made as of yet.