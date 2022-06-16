Pushy cold callers targeting homes in Wakefield and overcharging, police say

Police have reported that the dodgy sales workers have been in the Pinders Heath area recently, knocking on doors.

The police said: "They are being quiet persistent with residents regarding have work completed on their homes, and over pricing for the work to be carried out.

"Please could we ask residents to be vigilant, and if you have door-to-door sales people attending at your home, please don't pay for any services up front, and always get quotes from several other people and ask to see previous work.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pinders Heath area of Wakefield.