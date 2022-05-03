Retired West Yorkshire Police officer charged with historic child sex offences

David Crossley, 59, was a PC at Leeds district when the offences were reported to police in 2020.

He was suspended from duty at the commencement of the criminal investigation and has subsequently retired from the Force.

The alleged offences are reported to have taken place between 1995 and 2014.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 10.

Crossley has been charged with indecent assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.