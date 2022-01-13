Road-rage dad deliberately knocked down scooter rider for damaging wing mirror on his Ford Fiesta

Keiran Griffiths was told he could have killed his victim, who suffered a fractured elbow during the incident.

Leeds Crown Court heard 23-year-old Griffiths had his partner and two children with him when he carried out the attack in Knottingley on October 9, 2020.

Satpal Roth-Sharma, prosecuting, said the incident happened on Spawd Bone Lane around 6.30pm.

Spawd Bone Lane in Knottingley.

The victim was riding his scooter behind Griffiths' vehicle shortly before the incident.

The scooter rider later told police that Griffiths was swerving the vehicle in front of him shortly before the defendant was about to turn right at a junction.

The victim was turning left and undertook the Fiesta but made contact with the wing mirror, causing it to be damaged.

The prosecutor said Griffiths turned around and deliberately drove into the back of the scooter.

He made contact with the rear wheel, causing the victim to fall from the machine.

Griffiths then reversed back down the road before driving away.

The victim suffered a fractured elbow and cuts and grazes to his back and hip.

He received treatment at Pontefract General Infirmary and had to undergo physiotherapy.

Griffiths was arrested and told police during an interview that he had decided to follow the victim after he knocked his wing mirror off.

The defendant said he had not intended to drive into the scooter but the collision happened when he was distracted by his partner.

Griffiths, of Birkhill, Castleford, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Allan Armbrister, mitigating, asked Judge Robin Mairs to give his client credit for entering guilty pleas.

Mr Armbrister said Griffiths has no previous convictions.

Griffiths was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Sentencing, Judge Mairs said: "It seems to me, from what you told the probation officer, that you do not seem to have understood what you have done.

"He (the victim) was riding like an idiot and caused damage to the wing mirror of your car.

"You lost your temper and you drove after him.

"Not only driving after him to intimidate him, you hit him and knocked him off his scooter.

"You effectively used your car as a weapon.

"It could have been much worse.

"You could have killed him. You could have put him in a wheelchair.

"All because you lost your temper over a wing mirror. You do not seem to understand that.

"Because you have no previous convictions and because you otherwise live a trouble-free life, I gave the indication that I would not lock you up on a guilty plea.

"You do not seem to realise how lucky you have been."