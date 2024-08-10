RSPCA fears for cats across West Yorkshire as weapon attacks on moggies soar in first half of 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA is warning cat owners to be extra-vigilant this summer after new figures suggest felines are being increasingly targeted in deliberate weapon attacks.

New data from the animal charity reveals that the number of cats shot with an air gun, catapult/slingshot or crossbow has more than doubled in the first six months of this year (44), compared to the same period in 2023 (18).

The warning comes as the RSPCA's 'No Animal Deserves Cruelty' summer campaign continues to raise vital funds supporting the charity’s work to tackle animal cruelty across the region and nationally.

Overall, there has also been a 23% year-on-year increase in the total number of animals targeted by weapons, up from 300 in 2022 to 370 last year.

Crossbows are the weapon which has seen the biggest increase in its use in attacks, with 11 incidents in 2023, compared to seven in 2022. Catapult/slingshot incidents also show an upward trend (27 to 28).

With the RSPCA receiving more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year, the charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of the No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal.

RSPCA Lead Wildlife Officer Geoff Edmond said: “These weapon attacks are horrific, but what we see is likely only the tip of the iceberg.

“It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for ‘fun’ like this - or to harm them for target practice, but sadly we receive nearly 200 reports every year.

“While most people will be appalled by attacking animals in this way, sadly the RSPCA’s experience shows that there are people out there who are deliberately targeting wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, catapults and crossbows. These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.

"But we are doing all we can to change things.”

Between 2022 and 2023, wild birds also bore the brunt of weapon attacks, with numbers increasing from 190 to 214.

Attacks on dogs also increased from 11 to 30 and from six to 32 for farm animals.

To donate, or to find out more about the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal, visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/summercruelty?