Second man arrested following hit-and-run at Normanton petrol station that left man critically injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A second man has been arrested by police after a man was seriously injured at a petrol station in Normanton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 2.22am on Sunday, October 20, to the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road after a man, who worked at the shop, was hit by a vehicle after coming out to stop the driver of a black Audi who was driving off without paying for their fuel.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police have now arrested a 31-year-old man in London and is in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called at 2.22am on Sunday, October 20, to the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested in Essex yesterday is also in police custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information that could help the ongoing enquiries into this incident to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240571263.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can also do so via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online.