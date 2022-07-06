Second-strike drink driver who was four times over the limit avoids custody

Simon Paul Morley was behind the wheel of a Ford Transit van on May 27 when he was pulled over on Castleford Road in Normanton and breathalysed.

The 41-year-old blew a staggering reading of 146 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. Then legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He admitted the charge of being over the prescribed limit during a recent hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Morley blew a huge reading after being stopped.

However, the court was told that Morley, of Hanson Avenue, Normanton, had been convicted of drink driving in November 2020, when he received a ban for blowing 99 mcgs in 100 mls of breath - almost three times the limit.

He had also been ordered to undergo alcohol dependency treatment.

For his latest offence, he was given 12 weeks' jail, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for 48 months and told to pay £213 costs.