Seven-year-old needed surgery after vicious dog attack

Police are now hunting the Alsation-type animal after the bloody attack on youngster Freddie Turner in South Kirkby.

Reports suggest the dog then went onto attack a man minutes later.

Freddie needed plastic surgery to his upper arm and shoulder after the incident on Holmsley Avenue just after 5.30pm on Wednesday, April 20.

Freddie needed emergency treatment.

The boy was in the front garden of the property with his pals when the large dog, whose owner was nowhere to be seen, got into the garden through the front gate and began chasing the youngsters.

As the terrified children bolted for the door, Freddie climbed onto a bench to escape but was dragged down by the dog, who then sunk its teeth into his upper arm.

It was not until the father of Freddie's pal came out and was able to hit him with a large chunk of plastic to get the large d/og off him.

Freddie's father, Nik Turner said: "It would not let go of him.

Holmsley Avenue in South Kirkby.

"Freddie put his arms over his face to protect himself. He was a mess.

"The doctors were worried that it might have punctured his lungs, the dog's fangs had gone quite deep but luckily they hadn't.

"He was lucky. Had he not put his arms around his head I do not think he would be here now, and that's the truth of it."

The youngster was taken to Pinderfields where he was told needed immediate surgery. He was in overnight and was allowed home the next day.

A large paw scratch was also left on his chest, but is recovering well according to his parents.

The police say they are now wanting information to find the dog and its owner.

Reports suggest a 62-year-old man was bitten by the same dog on nearby Mill Close, minutes after the attack on Freddie.

The police said: "It was reported that the dog was taken away by two males following the incident on Mill Close and enquiries are being made to identify the owner of this dog."