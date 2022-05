The 48-year-old, who stood down earlier this month, was convicted after a two-week trial of groping a 15-year-old boy at a house party in Staffordshire in 2008.

The Crown Prosecution Service has now confirmed that the Khan has lodged his appeal.

He is due to be sentenced on May 23 at Southwark Crown Court.

Imran Khan

A by-election to fill his vacant seat is yet to be called.