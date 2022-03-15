Shoplifter ordered to stay away from town stores

Amy Lloyd was given the two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) after appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court to answer nine counts of theft.

She admitted the charges, which included stealing groceries from Poundland on Salter Row in Pontefract, drinks from the Shell Garage on Bondgate, cosmetics worth £112 and toys worth £29 from Wilko on Salter Row, items worth £59 from Aldi on South Baileygate, and goods valued £128 from Home Bargains on The Woolmarket.

The 38-year-old was given a community order with drug-dependency treatment, told to pay £62 compensation and £180 costs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyd was caught shoplifting.

But Lloyd, of Manor Court, Pontefract, was also given the CBO which says she must stay away from the shops she had stolen from.